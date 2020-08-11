FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Trikena Simmons, LPN for Pinehurst Surgical Center

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

Nurses have been needed during this pandemic. This morning, we are highlighting Trikena Simmons as a hero. She is an LPN for Pinehurst Surgical Center in Pinehurst. In addition to that job, she is also a school board member. Her sister nominated her because of her care and dedication to patients she helps every day.

