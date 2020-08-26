FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Tricia Sexton, RN

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Our hero tonight is Tricia Sexton. Tricia is a nurse at Duke University Health System. She’s been working long shifts to ensure her patients are taken care of during this pandemic. Thank you for your continued service Tricia.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.