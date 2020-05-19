FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Travis Griffin, Food Lion manager

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

It takes a good leader to make a team successful, and we are told Travis Griffin is making sure his team gets you the supplies and essentials you need right now. He is the evening manager at Food Lion in Walkertown, and this morning we are highlighting him as our hero.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.