FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Tracie Catlett, head of school at Greensboro Day School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

This segment honors Tracie Catlett, head of school at Greensboro Day School. She is being praised for how she has handled the distance learning transition and for creating resources for students and faculty.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.

