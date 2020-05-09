FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Tony Wright, truck driver

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Truck drivers are in high demand right now. They are the people hauling paper products, meats and other essential items to your local stores. Tonight, we are highlighting Tony Wright as our hero. Store shelves may not be as stocked without him. Thank you, Tony.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.