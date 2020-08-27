FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Tonesha Turner, traveling nurse

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Courage and her help treating COVID-19 patients got Tonesha Turner nominated as this morning’s hero. She is a traveling nurse who has already spent time in Virginia and Maine. Tonesha has worked countless hours to make sure people are cared for.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.