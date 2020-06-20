FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: TJ Hackworth, Averitt Express truck driver

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

This man has been on the road a lot to make sure deliveries arrive on time. TJ Hackworth is a truck driver for Averitt Express and tonight we are highlighting him as a hero. TJ your family also wants you to know how much they appreciate you.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.