FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Tiffani Royal, CNA

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

This woman is a hero no matter what hat she is wearing at High Point Regional. Tiffani Royal is a CNA in the emergency room and also works as the secretary who transfers patients, alerts everyone about incoming ambulances, and about doctor’s orders. Thank you, Tiffani, for all you do for the patients at High Point Regional.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.