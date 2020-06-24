FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Thomas O’Connell, Kernodle Clinic endocrinologist

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Meet Dr. Thomas O’Connell. He is an endocrinologist at Kernodle Clinic. The person who nominated him as a hero tells us he treats his co-workers and patients with respect and like they’re part of his family. Thank you for all you do!

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.