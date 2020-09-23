FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Thomas Kozik, grocery selector

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Tonight’s hero is Thomas Kozik, a grocery selector at the Harris Teeter distribution center in Greensboro. During this difficult period, Thomas makes sure the shelves are well stocked for Harris Teeter customers.

