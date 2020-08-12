FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: The Purvis family

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

A family of heroes is being highlighted this morning.

Alex Purvis is a UPS driver. His brother Sam is a state trooper in Harnett County. Then, there is dad, Chris, who is a paramedic in Alamance County. Chris’s wife nominated her family including her dad, David, who also drives for UPS.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.