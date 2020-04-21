FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Thadia George, retired teacher making masks

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

This morning we want to highlight the work this retired Stokes County teacher is doing amid this health crisis. We are told Thadia George has made at least 400 masks and donated them to health care professionals. She also volunteers at a local food pantry.

