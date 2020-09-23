FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Terri Flinchum, medical assistant

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Medical Assistant Terri Flinchum is being recognized for the countless hours she works keeping her patients’ charts and files up to date. For her dedication, Terri is our hero tonight.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.