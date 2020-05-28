FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Teresa Hunter, counselor at Northern Guilford Middle School

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

A mom asked us to highlight Northern Guilford Middle School as our hero. She wanted special attention given to Teresa Hunter who is a counselor at the school. She says she and the school principal have been amazing through the pandemic and really helped the kids and parents with the distance learning transition. The two have had a huge impact on the mom’s family and she is forever grateful to them.

