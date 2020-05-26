FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Teresa Herring, RHA Health Services

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Co-workers of Teresa Herring nominated her as tonight’s hero. She works for RHA Health Services in Alamance County as a North Carolina certified peer support specialist. We are told she is always finding creative ways to work with consumers suffering from mental illness, intellectual, development disabilities and substance abuse.

