FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Tekia Graham, Memory Care of the Triad

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Tonight, we spotlight Tekia Graham whose best friend recommended her as a hero. Tekia works at Memory Care of the Triad and has been a great source of care to the patients there during the pandemic. Thank you Tekia for your dedication.

