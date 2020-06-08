FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Taylor and Caleb, firefighters

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

A mom is calling her kids heroes this morning. Meet Taylor and Caleb who are both firefighters and have been since the age of 14. Both were junior firefighters at Fairgrove Fire Department. Now Taylor works for Thomasville Fire, and Caleb battles blazes with the High Point Fire Department.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.