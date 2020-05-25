FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Tammy Lockhart

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Meet Tammy Lockhart. She is a dietary cook at Village Care, an assisted living facility in King. We are told she is currently battling her own health problems but goes to work every day to take care of patients she loves.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.