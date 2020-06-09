Watch Now
FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Tamera Morehead, CNA at Brookdale Senior Living Center

Highlighting Heroes

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Tamera Morehead is a CNA at Brookdale Senior Living Center in Reidsville. She’s described as someone who will give you the clothes off her back and always goes the extra mile. Tonight, we’re highlighting her as our hero.

