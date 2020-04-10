FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Tamara Summers, Cone Health registered nurse

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

We know everyone working in healthcare these days is being tested emotionally and physically to help save lives. That’s why this segment honors Tamara Summers.

She is a registered nurse at Cone Health and her sister-in law describes her as loving and compassionate. Thanks for your dedication, Tamara!

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.