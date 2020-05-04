Watch Now
FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Tabatha Vestal, paramedic with Guilford County EMS

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

This morning, we are saying thank you to Tabatha Vestal. She is a paramedic with Guilford County EMS. She is a new mom on the front lines. Her husband tells us she rocks, taking care of the sick and being a great mom and amazing wife.

