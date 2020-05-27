FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Sydney Eaton, pharmacy technician at Walgreens

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

In our Highlighting Heroes segment this morning, we are introducing you to Sydney Eaton, a pharmacy technician at Walgreens. The FOX8 viewer who nominated her wants Sydney to know they are proud of her and so are we!

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.