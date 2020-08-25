FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Swaintina Baldwin, CNA

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Our hero tonight is Swaintina Baldwin. Swaintina is a certified nursing assistant at Montgomery Village Assisted living in Star. She has been putting her patients first to ensure they are taken care of during this pandemic. Thank you, Swaintina.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.