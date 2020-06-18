FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Steven Koontz, Lexington Family Pharmacy

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Steven Koontz is the hero we’re highlighting today. He works at Lexington Family Pharmacy, and we are told he’s been super helpful taking care of people with free delivery and drive-thru service. He has been at the pharmacy six days a week and extended hours to make things more convenient for customers.

