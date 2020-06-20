FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Steve Kontos, East Coast Wings

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

An employee grateful for her boss and noticing his dedication. That’s why we are honoring Steve Kontos as a hero tonight. He is the owner of East Coast Wings on Country Club Road in Winston-Salem. We are told he’s worked open to close every day since the coronavirus. Employees report he’s helped them get essential items and donated food to local food banks. Steve your employees call you the best boss with a kind heart.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.