FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Stephanie Dillon, works in the ER at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

We’ve heard from some doctors that things are finally calming down in local emergency departments but there are still plenty of people needing care for the coronavirus. Stephanie Dillon works in the ER at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and we are highlighting her as our hero for all she does, her passion for her job and her love of helping people.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.