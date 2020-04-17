FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Staff at Winston Veterinary Hospital

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

It’s not just people but also pets that need care. Tonight’s hero is the team at Winston Veterinary Hospital working though this crisis to make sure your animals get the care they need. Thank you for being there.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.