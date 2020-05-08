FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Staff at Salem Chest Specialists

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

This group works at an outpatient practice, but when they are not tending to patients at Salem Chest Specialists, they are working in the ICU at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center. Some of these heroes we are highlighting this morning are physicians who have not seen their families face-to-face since the health crisis started.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.