FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Staff at Cross Road Retirement Community

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

This team at Cross Road Retirement Community in Asheboro was nominated as one of our heroes. We are told they are doing some incredible work along with all units and departments. So tonight, we are highlighting everyone there as a hero.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.