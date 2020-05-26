FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Somer Grey, Denton Animal Hospital manager

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Through this pandemic we have focused a lot on people, but pets are still in need of care. We are told Somer Grey, the manager of Denton Animal Hospital, makes sure the staff, pets and their owners are safe and comes to work with a smile every day. Somer is the hero we are highlighting tonight.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.