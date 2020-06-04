FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Sollie Young, Davidson County paramedic

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

He has saved countless lives as a sergeant paramedic for Davidson County according to his wife. She tells us Sollie Young is brave, loving, and she worries about him and all the other selfless paramedics doing their jobs. Tonight, we are highlighting him as our hero.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.