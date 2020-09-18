FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Shirley Craven, created hundreds of cloth masks

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

This mother has not let the isolation of COVID-19 prevent her from helping others. This morning we recognize Shirley Craven as our hero. Shirley spent her time making over 250 cloth masks to give to family, friends, her church as well as two other churches free of charge to help keep her community safe during this pandemic. Thank you, Shirley!

