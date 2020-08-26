FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Sherry Wampler, Arby’s employee

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

This evening our hero is Sherry Wampler. Sherry works at Arby’s in Lexington and always focuses on making sure both her customers and employees are safe and taken care of during this pandemic. She puts others before herself both at work and at home and it has had an impact.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.