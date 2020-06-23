FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Sherry Koontz, Carolina Pondscapes

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

She is the heartbeat that keeps everyone going. That’s how Sherry Koontz’s husband describes her, telling us she runs Carolina Pondscapes, volunteers for meals on wheels in Thomasville, helps anyone who needs it and keeps her family in line. Sherry, Alan calls you his hero and today we are highlighting you as one. Congrats on your recent 33rd wedding anniversary too!

