FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Shantelle Breeze, RN and PRN

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Nurses are needed now more than ever, and Shantelle Breeze is giving all the time she has to care for others. Shantelle is a registered nurse at Duke Medical Center and works as a per diem nurse at Cone Health. She also is in school for her masters as a nurse practitioner. Shantelle, we are highlighting you as our hero tonight.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.