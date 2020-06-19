FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Ryan Gibbs, North Asheboro Middle School teacher

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

We are highlighting a teacher at North Asheboro Middle School as our hero this morning. This is Ryan Gibbs. His mom tells us he’s taken extra time to reach out to students who need it during this new way of learning and gives extra encouragement where he sees it’s needed. We are also told Ryan delivered free lunches to kids. Ryan, thanks for going the extra mile.

