FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Russ Coco, Harris Teeter manager

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Tonight, we highlight hero Russ Coco for his dedication and service as a Harris Teeter manager in Burlington. He works long hours to ensure his store is stocked, to keep his customers happy, and to make sure his employees are safe.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

