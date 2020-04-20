FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Roxy Lyons, med tech at Friends Home

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

We’re told the lives of elderly people depend on the woman we are highlighting as a hero this morning. Roxy Lyons, of Thomasville, works as a med tech and CNA at Friends Home in Greensboro.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.