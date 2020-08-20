FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Rosabla Ortiz and Shanita Johnson, First Steps Preschool

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

This morning, we have two heroes to highlight for you. Rosalba Ortiz and Shanita Johnson have shown up every day during this pandemic to provide care for the children of essential workers at First Steps Preschool in Asheboro. Thank you for your continuous efforts, Rosalba and Shanita!

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.