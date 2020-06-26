FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Rosa Murphy, helping frontline workers

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Tonight’s hero is someone who has been helping heroes. Rosa Murphy spent months collecting thousands of thank you cards and notes for frontline workers. She also created dozens of baskets that were then delivered to 5 different hospitals for ICU and behavioral health units. Rosa also supported local coffee shops in Winston Salem with her acts of kindness. She purchased coffee from them and handed it out to clinical personnel during shift changes.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.