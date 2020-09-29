FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Rosa Hernandez, CNA

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

This mom has made her child proud. This morning’s hero, Rosa Hernandez, is a CNA at Highgrove Longterm Care Center in Reidsville. She always works hard but has been especially dedicated to her patients through this pandemic. Thank you, Rosa, for your continued service.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.