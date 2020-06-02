FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Ron McFarland, truck driver

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

We are taking a moment to highlight Ron McFarland as a hero this morning. He drives for Brown Trucking and is responsible for making sure store shelves are restocked with items you are looking for. We are told he takes great pride in what he does.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.