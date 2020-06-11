FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Rick Sperry and Dora Hunt, Briar Creek Elementary School

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Tonight’s highlighting hero spotlight is on Rick Sperry and Dora Hunt. They are teaching assistants at Brier Creek Elementary in Davidson County. We are told they ride bus 380 and deliver meals daily to students. They have also been gathering materials in classrooms and cleaning those rooms while they are off-limits to students and teachers.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.