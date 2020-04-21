FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Rescue Explorers at Kernersville Fire Post 951

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

We want to give some attention to a group of Kernersville Fire Rescue Explorers who are watching the first responders in the middle of this health battle. They are learning online and at home to be our next generation of heroes. These young men and women at Post 951 are ready to be on the front lines.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.