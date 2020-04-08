FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Registered Nurse Brooke Prevatte

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

There are heroes in every community across the Triad. Tonight, a mother asked us to highlight her daughter Brooke Prevatte. She is a registered nurse who works at two hospitals. Her mom tells us she touches people’s lives every day and has a true calling for what she does. Brooke, thank you for all your work on the front lines of this crisis.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.