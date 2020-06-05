FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Patricia Colburn, Walgreens

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

This morning, we are highlighting Patricia Colburn as our hero. Her granddaughter nominated her and tells us the 73-year-old works for the Walgreens off Mackay Road in Jamestown. She is what they call the designated hitter. She goes from Pharmacy Tech to helping out as a cashier. Her customers love her and her coworkers as well.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.