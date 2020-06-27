FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Pastor Sharon Lee

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Tonight, we are recognizing Rev. Sharon T. Lee as a hero. She is the pastor at Gethsemane and Bethany United Methodist churches in Greensboro and Summerfield. Parishioners call her their rock. She sends encouraging words to them electronically these days and meets with Bible study and church groups on Zoom. That in addition to live-streaming weekly services and recording messages for children.

