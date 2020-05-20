FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Pamela Williams, Wesley Long Hospital environmental services leader

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Pamela Williams is the environmental services leader at Wesley Long Hospital. She cleans COVID patients’ rooms, and we are told she also has a second job which keeps her from getting much sleep. She is described as dedicated and courageous, and we are highlighting her as our hero this morning.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.