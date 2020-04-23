FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Pam and Robert Guy of Guy’s Pharmacy in Thomasville

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

There are a lot of places closed right now, but pharmacies are staying busy. Medications are needed all the time and Pam and Robert Guy of Guy’s Family Pharmacy in Thomasville are working ot make sure no one misses out on their prescriptions. They are this morning’s heroes.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.