FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Obstetrics Department at Lexington Medical Center

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

You are looking at the Obstetrics Department at Lexington Medical Center. We are told on top of dealing with COVID-19, the team had to close a unit that has been around for 41 years. Doctor Lohr is one of the men in this picture and we are told he has been delivering babies for 50 years. Diane Tate, who is an RN in that front row, was just awarded for 35 years of service.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.